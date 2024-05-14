Cantonment Man Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking After Arrest On Several Warrants

A Cantonment man warrant on several outstanding warrants is facing fentanyl charges after his arrest on several outstanding warrants.

Shaquille Berod Solomon, 31, was charged with trafficking fentanyl and marijuana possession.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Solomon on West Hernandez Street and arrested him on four outstanding warrants. At the time of his arrest, he had a plastic bag his pants pocket that contained 6.3 grams of fentanyl, and a cigarillo pack that contained 3.2 grams of marijuana, according to an arrest report.

Solomon had outstanding failure to appear warrants on charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement with lights and sirens, resisting arrest without violence, escape, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance and knowingly driving a license suspended or revoked.

He was also charged with domestic violence battery, domestic violence by strangulation and pepit theft for punching his ex-girlfriend with whom he has a child in common in the face twice before choking her and taking her cellphone.

Solomon remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning without bond.