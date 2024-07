No Serious Injuries In Cantonment Highway 29 Crash

There were no injuries reported in a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Cantonment.

A pickup truck and passenger car collided just after 3 p.m. at Highway and Neal Road.

Both drivers reportedly refused transport to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.