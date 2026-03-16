It’s Spring Break – That Means The Annual Aggie Classic

It’s spring break, and that means it’s time for the 31st annual Harvesters Credit Union Aggie Classic with teams from four states facing off across Pensacola.

Tate, Washington, Gulf Breeze, Pensacola Catholic, and Pace will take part in the tournament, as will W.S. Neal from East Brewton, Alabama. The remainder of the teams are from Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Daily tickets for adults are $10, or $35 for a weekly pass. For children (11 and under), daily tickets are $5, or $15 for a weekly pass. Ages 5 and under are free. Tickets will be available at the gate each day, with cash or card accepted.

Last year, the Tate Aggies fell in the championship game of the Aggie Classic 13-7 to the First Academy Royals of Orlando.

Monday, March 16

Tate High School

4:00 PM – Christ Presbyterian, TN vs Yukon, OK

7:00 PM – Tate, FL vs Union, OK

Pace High School

4:00 PM – WS Neal, AL vs Bixby, OK

7:00 PM – Pace, FL vs Broken Arrow, OK

Gulf Breeze High School

7:00 PM – Gulf Breeze, FL vs Blanchard, OK

Catholic High School

7:00 PM – Catholic, FL vs Claremore, OK

Tuesday, March 17

Tate High School

4:00 PM – WS Neal, AL vs Yukon, OK

7:00 PM – Tate, FL vs Broken Arrow, OK

Pace High School

4:00 PM – Pace, FL vs Claremore, OK

Gulf Breeze High School

4:00 PM – Christ Presbyterian, TN vs Union, OK

7:00 PM – Gulf Breeze, FL vs Bixby, OK

Catholic High School

7:00 PM – Catholic, FL vs Blanchard, OK

Wednesday, March 18

Tate High School

4:00 PM – WS Neal, AL vs Union, OK

7:00 PM – Tate, FL vs Claremore, OK

Pace High School

7:00 PM – Pace, FL vs Blanchard, OK

Gulf Breeze High School

7:00 PM – Gulf Breeze, FL vs Yukon, OK

Catholic High School

4:00 PM – Christ Presbyterian, TN vs Broken Arrow, OK

7:00 PM – Catholic, FL vs Bixby, OK

NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.