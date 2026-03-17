Warm-Up On The Way: Highs To Climb From 50s Tuesday To 80s By The Weekend

Sunny days are on tap for the remainder of the week. After a cool day on Tuesday and a low new freezing, daytime temperatures will warm into the 80s by the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.