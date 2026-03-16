UWF Men’s Basketball Falls In NCAA Tournament First Round

West Florida (25-9, 15-7 Gulf South) fell to West Alabama (27-5, 19-3 Gulf South) with a final score of 53–58 on Saturday at Rick Case Arena in the NCAA South Regional Tournament. This game marked the fourth time the two teams have faced each other this season.

Despite the loss, this season concluded as one of the most successful in program history, with the Argonauts achieving the second most wins in a season at 25-9. The season also featured one of the biggest turnarounds in school history, as the team had won only 16 total games in the last two seasons. Additionally, UWF claimed their second Gulf South Conference championship this season.

West Florida’s defense recorded eight steals, contributing to a tense game with 12 ties throughout the contest. The first half began with West Alabama taking an early lead, thanks to free throws by Elliot Tulip, putting the score at 3-0. West Florida quickly responded with a jumper from Aric Demings and a 3-pointer by Elijah Wyche , assisted by Demings, to edge ahead 5-3 at the 16:26 mark. The game remained closely contested with both teams exchanging leads, highlighted by a 3-pointer from the Argonauts’ Christian Monroe at 9:51, bringing the score to 14-11. As the half drew to a close, both teams were tied 29–29 after a late driving layup by Christian Valarezo with 36 seconds remaining.

West Alabama pulled away in the second half to secure the five-point victory over the Argonauts. Rasean Frederick scored the opening points with a jumper, giving the Tigers an early momentum. West Florida tied the game at 33 with Wyche’s tip-in at the 16:54 mark. However, Jakobe Singleton’s consistent scoring, including a layup with 1:35 remaining, helped the Tigers maintain their lead. Although West Florida’s Colby McAllister hit a late 3-pointer with five seconds left to cut the deficit, West Alabama sealed the win with two free throws by Singleton.