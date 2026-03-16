Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Beulah Road (State Road (S.R.) 99) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Isaacs Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Nine Mile Road to Mobile Highway, Sunday, March 15 through Thursday, March 19, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Nine Mile Road to Mobile Highway, Sunday, March 15 through Thursday, March 19, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping. Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard (S.R. 296) Resurfacing, from Davis Highway (S.R. 291) to Baisden Road – Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, March 15 through Thursday, March 19, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping: Intermittent lane closures on Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard, from Davis Highway to Baisden Road. On-street parking closures on Bayou Boulevard, between 12th Avenue and Baisden Road.

Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, March 15 through Thursday, March 19, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping: S.R. 296 (Michigan Avenue) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, March 15, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping.

The week of Sunday, March 15, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping. Business U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I- 110) ramp – The week of Sunday, March 15, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction) as crews perform construction activities on the north side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through late 2026. On-street parking is closed on Garden Street, between B Street and L Street.

The week of Sunday, March 15, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, March 15: I-10 is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction between U.S. 29 and I-110. I-10 travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The U.S. 29 southbound access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been reduced. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, March 15:

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, March 15, through Friday, March 20, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.