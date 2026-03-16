AAA: Florida Gas Prices Surge 84 Cents In 12 Days, More Increases Possible

Florida gas prices continue to climb at the fastest pace in four years. Over the past 12 days, the state average rose 84 cents, adding about $12 to the cost of filling an average-sized gas tank. Sunday’s average reached 3.72 dollars per gallon, the highest daily average price since August 2023.

Compared to recent benchmarks, Sunday’s state average is 27 cents more than a week ago, 84 cents more than a month ago, and 61 cents more than this time last year.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon on Sunday was below the state average at $3.48 — up from $3.12 a week ago and $2.74 a month ago.

Fuel markets have been extremely volatile since the conflict with Iran began. In the first week of the conflict, the US price of oil (WTI) rose 36 percent, an increase of $23.88 per barrel. This surge was driven by concerns about global supply disruptions and instability affecting major oil shipping routes.

Continued uncertainty pushed prices higher again late last week, lifting oil another $8 per barrel. Gasoline futures also climbed, increasing 29 cents last week and 96 cents over the past two weeks. These higher crude oil and wholesale gasoline costs are now steadily working their way down to retail prices in Florida. If crude oil prices remain elevated or increase further, pump prices in Florida could continue trending higher through the week.

“Even though fuel supplies in the United States remain steady and refineries continue to operate, higher crude and gasoline futures are lifting prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Florida drivers may see another round of price hikes in the coming days as stations adjust to rising wholesale costs. How high prices ultimately go, will depend on how long this conflict continues and whether there are further effects on global fuel supplies.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.