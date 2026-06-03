Legislature Approves Placing Homestead Property Tax Amendment On November Ballot

Both the House and Senate on Tuesday approved putting lower homestead property taxes on the November ballot, potentially keeping money in residents’ pockets while causing chaos with local budgets.

The measure, a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, passed the House 75-26 and moved through the Senate on a 30-9 vote. Rep. Michelle Salzman, Rep. Alex Andrade and Sen. Don Gaetz all voted in favor.

If 60% of voters approve in November, the constitutional amendment will raise the homestead exception from the current $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, with future increases tied to the Consumer Price Index.

RELATED: Escambia County Braces For $94 Million Revenue Loss If Homestead Amendment Passes

The exception for school taxes won’t be included and will remain at $25,000.

New Florida residents won’t qualify for anything more than the $50,000 exemption until they have lived in their home for five years. For non-homestead properties, future value assessments will be capped at 5% per year instead of the current 10%.

Governments will be limited in how they can spend their remaining property tax revenue, restricting it to public safety, infrastructure, schools, debt service, pensions, county constitutional officers (like Elections Supervisors, Clerks of Court, and Property Appraisers), and essential local government operations or administrative costs.

RELATED: Century Stands To Lose About $10K A Year If Property Taxes Are Cut