Escambia County Braces For $94 Million Revenue Loss If Homestead Amendment Passes

June 3, 2026

If voters approve a homestead property tax amendment in November, Escambia County government will face a major reduction in revenue.

For Escambia County, it’s estimated that will be just over $38 million the first year and $56.2 million the second year, according to estimates from Escambia County Property Appraiser Bubba Peters and his staff, based upon the 2025 tax roll.

RELATED: Legislature Approves Placing Homestead Property Tax Amendment On November Ballot

“We been strategizing, planning different ways to make up for the shortfall,” Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno said on Tuesday afternoon.  “Sometimes that is a reduction of services.”

West Florida Public Libraries will lose $2 million in year one and $3 million in year two.

For the City of Pensacola, it’s $7.2 million gone by the second year, and for Century that’s about $10,800.

The Escambia County Children’s Trust would see ad valorem revenue drop by $3.2 million in year two.

Schools will not be impacted and will be excluded from the increased homestead exemption.

RELATED: Century Stands To Lose About $10K A Year If Property Taxes Are Cut

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 