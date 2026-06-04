Mostly Sunny Thursday Before Rain Chances Return
June 4, 2026
The North Escambia area will enjoy one more mostly sunny day on Thursday with highs near 81 before moisture returns to the region. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast Friday afternoon, paving the way for a much wetter weekend. Rain and thunderstorms become likely on Saturday and Sunday, primarily impacting the afternoon hours. This unsettled, stormy pattern is expected to stick around, keeping a 40% to 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast straight through the middle of next week.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: A slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
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