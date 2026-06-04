Mostly Sunny Thursday Before Rain Chances Return

The North Escambia area will enjoy one more mostly sunny day on Thursday with highs near 81 before moisture returns to the region. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast Friday afternoon, paving the way for a much wetter weekend. Rain and thunderstorms become likely on Saturday and Sunday, primarily impacting the afternoon hours. This unsettled, stormy pattern is expected to stick around, keeping a 40% to 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast straight through the middle of next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.