Arquette’s Late Homer Becomes Wahoos Walk-Off Winner In Rain-Shortened Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos “walked off” the Chattanooga Lookouts by a final score of 5-4 in seven innings on Tuesday night. The win came under an unusual yet clutch circumstance, as a three-run homer by Aiva Arquette proved to be the final at-bat for either side before a raging thunderstorm engulfed Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Blue Wahoos (27-25) hold a 5-2 edge over the Lookouts (27-25) this season with the win today, previously taking four of six at Erlanger Park in the two teams’ first series earlier this season. The victory also elevates Pensacola to a tie for second place in the South Division of the Southern League, now just 1.5 games back from Montgomery.

It was a big night for the new guys as the fresh additions of Arquette and Cam Cannarella provided the late-game power the Wahoos needed to edge ahead of the Lookouts. Joining Pensacola and making his Double-A debut, Cannarella picked up his first hit in the seventh inning with an infield single. Arquette, who had joined the Blue Wahoos a week ago, punched his second home run in as many weeks in the same inning to effectively secure the win.

Pensacola scored five runs on six hits as five different Wahoos recorded a knock, with Fenwick Trimble posting a 2-for-3 outing with a run scored. With his two singles tonight, Trimble tied Biloxi’s Dylan O’Rae for the Southern League lead in total hits with 55.

Chattanooga opened the scoring early after a Jay Allen II sacrifice fly into left scored a runner from third. Though two initial outs spelled trouble, Pensacola answered back in the bottom of the frame. Trimble got aboard with a single that rolled slowly down the third base line, and an offline throw from Chattanooga starter Kevin Abel (L, 3-3) allowed Trimble to hustle to second.

Dillon Lewis drew a walk in the following at-bat, and a wild pitch saw both runners move into scoring position. Ryan Ignoffo delivered, driving a single through the right side to score the pair and give the Wahoos a one-run edge, 2-1.

Two scoreless innings passed before the Lookouts evened the score in the fourth inning as former Blue Wahoo Shane Sasaki singled home Allen. Chattanooga pressured with two more runs in the fifth on an opposite field two-run home run from Carlos Jorge, pulling away with a 4-2 lead.

Reliever Kade Bragg (W, 2-1), who took over for Blue Wahoos starter Jacob Miller in the fifth, held off the Chattanooga bats through the sixth and seventh with three strikeouts earned and no hits relented. Held without a hit since the fourth inning, the Pensacola offense turned a pivotal bottom of the seventh as rain began to fall. Jay Beshears drew a one-out walk, followed by Cannarella ripping a line drive that ricocheted off the glove of Abel.

With two aboard and the sky opening up, it couldn’t have been better timing as Arquette powered a no-doubter over left field for his first hit of the night. The three-run home run proved to be a walk-off as lightning danced across the sky above Blue Wahoos Stadium, earning the series-opening 5-4 victory after a futile hour-long attempt to wait out the rain.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Wednesday.

written by Maddy Branning