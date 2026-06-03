Century Stands To Lose About $10K A Year If Property Taxes Are Cut

June 3, 2026

If voters approve a property tax cut in November, the impact on the Town of Century will be negligible because most of the town’s revenue is not generated by property taxes.

The impact on the town in the first year (FY 2027-2028) with a $150,000 homestead exemption is estimated at $9,320, according to an estimate by the Escambia County Property Appraiser’s Office. Under the full $250,000 exemption in the second year, Century would lose $10,823 based on the 2025 tax rolls.

RELATED: Legislature Approves Placing Homestead Property Tax Amendment On November Ballot

“As a homeowner, of course I don’t want to pay property taxes,” Century Council member  Shelisa Abraham said Tuesday night. “As a council person, I realize we need that income to keep us going. For a small municipality of Cenutry, this will create a shorfall for us. You may have to cut local services or raise utility prices to make up for it.”

The current Century budget relies on property taxes for $59,680 for the general fund and $45,000 for the CRA, for a total of $104,680.

A majority of Century’s $9.2 million 2025 budget was funded by utilities at $2.11 million and grants at $5 million.

RELATED: Escambia County Braces For $94 Million Revenue Loss If Homestead Amendment Passes

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 