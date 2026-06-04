Barnie Carlson Jones

It is with a mix of heavy hearts and fond memories that the Jones family announces the passing of Barnie Carlson Jones on June 1, 2026, at the age of 76. A lifelong resident of Byrneville, Florida, Barnie was the kind of person who instantly lit up a room with his friendship, curiosity, and a generous love for his family. He was a natural connector of people and a true local character.

Barnie’s sense of humor was legendary, as was his lifelong quest to collect “things that might be useful.” His yard, home, and shed stand as proud testimonies to his creativity and his unique ability to spot a treasure in what others might call trash. In his well-deserved retirement, Barnie could usually be found reclined in his favorite comfy chair, sporting his coveralls, jamming out to blues music, enjoying a hot cup of coffee and making his daily to-do list.

He spent 25 years working in construction and maintenance at Cerex. As a property owner in Century, Byrneville, and Flomaton, he took great pride in providing safe, comfortable housing for local residents. He also loved giving back to his community, serving with the Lion’s Club and the Historical Society. Above all, Barnie loved his family deeply and was always the first to jump in and help a neighbor or friend in need. He was a member of the Poplar Dell Baptist Church.

Barnie is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Sharon (Calloway); his daughter, Jodie of Century, FL; his son, Tim, and daughter-in-law, Karen of New Boston, NH; and his two grandchildren, Meghan and Lucas Jones and Lucas’s wife, Rachel, also of New Hampshire. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and sisters- and brothers-in-law, as well as his trusted best friend, Duke the dog, and his cats. The youngest of six siblings, Barnie was preceded in death by siblings Toby Jones, June Edwards, Judy Lands, Jessie Evans, and Lou McCall and his parents Buford and Sally May Jones.

A celebration of Barnie’s life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM at Poplar Dell Baptist Church in Byrneville, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Barnie’s memory the way he lived: reach out to help a friend, tell a delightfully bad joke, and simply enjoy life.