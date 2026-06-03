Century Council, Mayor Donate $1,000 For Northview FFA State Convention Trip

The Northview High School FFA chapter received $1,000 in donations Tuesday night after requesting funds from the Century Town Council to attend the state FFA convention in Orlando later this month.

Numerous Northview FFA members will compete in several events, and nine students will be awarded their State FFA Degree — the highest FFA honor at the state level — and one will receive the American FFA Degree.

“What they are trying to do is build future leaders,” Council member John Bass said. “I would definitely like to be part of that as a council.”

The town council voted to contribute $750 from budgeted donation funds, and Mayor Ben Boutwell committed to a personal donation of $250.

“These are your future leaders,” Boutwell added.

Pictured: Northview FFA President Grace Oliver and member Jackson Simmons address the Century Town Council Tuesday night.NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.