Escambia Man Critically Injured When Pickup Rolls, Hits Pole, Lands In Church Parking Lot

A 30-year-old Escambia County man was critically injured in an early Saturday morning crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was traveling west on Highway 90 near Bridget Lane when a Dodge Ram pickup left the roadway, rolled over,and collided with a utility pole just before 3:30 a.m. The pickup came to a stop in the parking lot of Transformation Church.

The driver was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.