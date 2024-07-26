Highway 168 Bridge Reopened Friday After Repair Completed

A North Escambia bridge that abruptly closed July 3 after it it failed a state inspection has reponed.

The Highway 168 bridge over Hobbs Branch, about three-quarters of a mile east of Pine Barren Road near Bratt, was expected to be closed about 90 days for repairs, according to Escambia County officials.

Escambia County said a permanent repair was completed by Gulf Marine Construction, Inc. , the prime contractor who performed the work on the bridge.

The bridge was reopened Friday with the same weight restrictions as before the closure. The weight restriction is 24 tons for a two-axle vehicle, 28 tons for three axles.

The short wood bridge with a concrete deck was built in 1965.

When NorthEscambia.com photographed the bridge July 3, it was obvious that at least one wooden support was extremely deteriorated and almost completely broken in two (pictured below). It was not possible to photograph the same support the afternoon of July 26 due to a higher water level in the branch.

The Pine Barren Road and Bratt Road detour remains in place for Highway 4 as work continues to complete a new bridge. At last report, completion was expected by late July, barring any weather delays.

Pictured above and first photo below: The Highway 168 bridge over Hobbs Branch on July 26. Pictured last three photos below: The same bridge on July 3. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.