Walking Path, Parking Expanded At Cantonment’s Recently Opened Paper Park

Less than three months after it opened, the parking area and walking path at the new Paper Park in Cantonment have been expanded.

The official ribbon cutting was held January 30 for Escambia County’s new Paper Park on the 68-acre former International Paper golf course in Cantonment.

When the park was opened, the walking path was 0.81 miles. Now, work has been completed an addition to extend the walking path to 1.25 miles, according to Escambia County Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes.

“We also freed up some additional parking space there because we expect the volume of crowds to be high this summer,” he added.

The park is a cooperative effort of Escambia County and International Paper, with the county leasing the property from IP and years of planning.

The park also includes playgrounds, a complete 18-hole “Timber Toss Disc Golf” course, and a 704 square feet covered pavilion with picnic tables. The park at the corner of Highway 29 and Muscogee Road is open to the public free of charge from sunrise to sunset. The parking area is off Mintz Lane at the southeast corner of the property.

For a photo gallery from the January grand opening of Paper Park, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.