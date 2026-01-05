Escambia Students Return Tuesday. And The Next Holiday Is Coming Soon.

Teachers are back at school today for a workday in Escambia County, Florida, and students will return on Tuesday following the long Christmas break.

But when is the next holiday?

The next holiday is just two weeks away. Students and teachers will be out of school on Monday, January 19 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. After that, students will be out as teachers work on February 16 for a professional development day. Coincidentally,, that’s also Presidents’ Day.

When is Spring Break?

Spring Break is March 16-20 for students and teachers.