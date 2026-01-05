AAA: Florida Gas Prices Lower Than Last Year, But Global Uncertainty Looms

January 5, 2026

Florida drivers are paying less for gasoline than they did a year ago, but uncertainty in global markets could change that, according to AAA.

Sunday’s state average of $2.83 per gallon was 8 cents more than a week ago, 15 cents less than a month ago, and 29 cents less than a year ago.

In Escambia County, Sunday’s average was $2.62, among the lowest cost metro areas in the state. A low of $2.39 could be found at the warehouse clubs. In North Escambia, the low price was $2.41 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment

While recent developments in Venezuela have drawn attention, oil prices remain relatively stable. Friday’s closing price for U.S. crude oil was $57.32 per barrel, up just 58 cents from the previous week. Although Venezuela was once a significant producer of crude oil, its exports have been limited for years due to sanctions. Analysts say global supply remains sufficient, though any major disruption could put upward pressure on prices.

“Florida gas prices are lower than a year ago because oil supplies have been steady and demand has softened compared to previous years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While global events can influence prices, there’s no indication yet that recent developments will have a significant effect.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 