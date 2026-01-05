AAA: Florida Gas Prices Lower Than Last Year, But Global Uncertainty Looms

Florida drivers are paying less for gasoline than they did a year ago, but uncertainty in global markets could change that, according to AAA.

Sunday’s state average of $2.83 per gallon was 8 cents more than a week ago, 15 cents less than a month ago, and 29 cents less than a year ago.

In Escambia County, Sunday’s average was $2.62, among the lowest cost metro areas in the state. A low of $2.39 could be found at the warehouse clubs. In North Escambia, the low price was $2.41 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment

While recent developments in Venezuela have drawn attention, oil prices remain relatively stable. Friday’s closing price for U.S. crude oil was $57.32 per barrel, up just 58 cents from the previous week. Although Venezuela was once a significant producer of crude oil, its exports have been limited for years due to sanctions. Analysts say global supply remains sufficient, though any major disruption could put upward pressure on prices.

“Florida gas prices are lower than a year ago because oil supplies have been steady and demand has softened compared to previous years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While global events can influence prices, there’s no indication yet that recent developments will have a significant effect.”