One Injured In Fire That Destroyed Chemstrand Road Home

January 3, 2026

One person was injured in a New Year’s Eve Fire on Chemstrand Road, Escambia County Fire Rescue said on Friday.

The fire was reported on Wednesday, December 31 at 4:34 a.m. in the 10000 block of Chemstrand Road. Firefighters arrived at a single-story wood-framed residence with heavy flames and smoke. The fire was brought under control by 5:12 a.m.

One patient was treated and transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The fire was the 12th in Escambia County during the month of December and represented by the 12th and final red bulb in the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign. Each red bulb represented a residential or commercial structure fire that resulted in damage.

A December 28 fire, represented by the ninth bulb on the wreath, destroyed a mobile home south of Century.

Photo above for NorthEscambia.com. Photo below: A December 28 mobile home fire on North Century Boulevard. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 