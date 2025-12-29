Fire Destroys Mobile Home Near Century Sunday Night

December 29, 2025

Fire destroyed a mobile home south of Century Sunday night, and the cause is under investigation.

The fire was reported shortly before 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Century Boulevard, just south of Elsie Davis Road.

Heavy flames were showing from the mobile home when firefighters arrived on the scene. The homeowner was able to escape the home without injury.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Century, McDavid, Molino and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded, along with the Jay and Flomaton fire departments, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

