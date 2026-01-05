Escambia County Approves New 30-Year Franchise Agreement With EREC

Escambia County has approved a new 30-year utility franchise for Escambia River Electric Cooperative.

EREC, a member-owned cooperative, was founded in 1939 to bring affordable electric power to Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

A franchise agreement granted to EREC by the county on January 1, 1995, was set to expire on December 31, 2025.

Last month, the Escambia County Commission approved a new franchise agreement by ordinance for a term of 30 years. Under the agreement, EREC will pay a franchise fee to the County in exchange for the nonexclusive right and privilege of supplying electricity and other services within the unincorporated areas of the county free of competition from the county.

EREC will pay the following franchise fees to Escambia County:

$10 per month for each customer in residential service categories;

$10 per month for each customer in small commercial service categories;

$75 per month for each customer in general service demand categories;

$300 per month for each customer in general service large demand categories; and

$3,000 per month for each customer in large transmission service categories.

The new franchise agreement will expire on December 31, 2056.

Pictured: A power substation on Highway 99A near Oak Grove that serves EREC members in the Walnut Hill area. NorthEscambia.com file photo.