Reminder: Recycle Your Real Christmas Tree With ECUA

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) will pick up real Christmas trees from customers for free with the regular collection of yard waste.

Customers are asked to remove all decorations from their trees and cut the trees so that no portion is longer than six feet. Trees can be placed at the curb with other yard trash, and should not be placed in the regular garbage or recycling containers.

ECUA will compost the trees with the other yard waste at the Biosolids Composting Facility.

For more information, call ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480.