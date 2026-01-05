Sex Offender At Lake Stone Campground Charged With Failing To Register

A 49-year-old registered sexual offender was arrested after authorities discovered him living at a campground in Century while claiming to be a homeless resident of Alabama.

Robert William Glenn was taken into custody on a felony charge for failing to report a change in his residence or transient address to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on December 27, when an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the county-operated Lake Stone Campground on west Highway 4 for a welfare check. During the encounter, Glenn claimed he was currently homeless and living in his truck in Brewton, according to an arrest report. He further claimed he possessed an Alabama driver’s license, though a records check later revealed he had no identification from that state and actually held a valid Florida license.

Glenn told the deputy he was only at the campground to help a woman with her ill ex-husband and to take children to school. However, the camp host and neighbors provided sworn statements contradicting his story. The camp host reported that Glenn had been staying at the site since December 2, 2025, and had even used his Florida driver’s license to complete the check-in paperwork. Neighbors added that Glenn appeared to be living at the camper “90 percent of the time” and that his vehicle was rarely gone overnight.

“While on scene, I verified the welfare of the children residing in the camper and did not see anything that caused me concern about their welfare,” the ECSO deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Glenn told deputies that he reports weekly to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama where he is registered as homeless.

Under Florida law, sexual offenders must report a “transient residence” within 48 hours if they remain in a county for three or more days, the ECSO said in the report. Records show Glenn signed a document in October 2025 acknowledging these requirements and stating his intent to move permanently to Alabama, the report states.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, adjudication was withheld against Glenn in 1997 in Escambia County, Florida, on a charge of a lewd or lascivious act involving a child under 16.

Glenn remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.