Three Injured In Highway 29 Crash At Bluff Springs Road

January 4, 2026

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 29 south of Century.

The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Bluff Springs Road and involved a GMC Denali and a Ford Expedition. The Denali came to rest in the inside lane of Highway 29, while the Expedition left the roadway.

There were five people total in the vehicles. Three were transported to area hospitals by Newman’s Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded, along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash temporarily closed the Highway 29 northbound lanes and later reduced northbound traffic to a single lane around the crash.

