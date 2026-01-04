New Palafox Project Begins Monday In Downtown Pensacola

January 4, 2026

Pensacola’s New Palafox project is set to get underway on Monday.

The $10.7 million project will transform the downtown area with sidewalk expansions, brick-paved intersections, new trees and landscaping, safety features for pedestrians, and an upgraded stormwater system.

For more project renderings, click here.

Palafox Street from Garden to Main Streets has an incentivized completion date of May 24, 2026. Romana and Intendencia Streets are to be completed by September 3, 2026, and Government and Zarragossa Streets are to be completed by November 11, 2026. Work will be conducted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

All business storefronts will remain accessible during construction. There will be pedestrian crossings during construction, allowing people to move from one side of Palafox to the other. Nearby parking—including 412 free parking spaces—will also remain accessible.

Written by William Reynolds 

 