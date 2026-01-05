Week Begins With Sunshine And Increasing Warmth

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.