Week Begins With Sunshine And Increasing Warmth
January 5, 2026
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
