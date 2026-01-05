Week Begins With Sunshine And Increasing Warmth

January 5, 2026

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 