850 Night: Ice Flyers Beat The Yard Dawgs 3-1 (With Gallery)

January 4, 2026

Looking to rebound from last night’s loss, the Ice Flyers hosted 850 Night at the Hangar, facing off against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in front of 5,693 fans on Saturday evening.

The Ice Flyers got off to a strong start in the first period. Zack Jones opened the scoring, and just two minutes later, Tyrone Bronte doubled the lead to 2-0.

Early in the second period, Mike Moran extended the advantage to 3-0. Samson Mouland then energized the crowd and his teammates, with a scrum with Trey Deloury
.
The third period featured plenty of back-and-forth action. Joe Widmar broke through for Roanoke late, scoring their only goal with two minutes remaining. The Ice Flyers held strong to secure a 3-1 victory.

The team now heads on the road to Quad City next weekend before returning home for their only three-game homestand of the season, January 16-18, against Evansville on Friday and Saturday, and Macon on Sunday

