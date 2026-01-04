New 7 Brew Coffee Proposed For Nine Mile And Pine Forest Intersection
January 4, 2026
A new 7 Brew coffee shop has been proposed for West Nine Mile Road.
An application was filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) for a new drive-thru only coffee shop at 2159 West Nine Mile Road, at the corner of West Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads. The property is the site of an AT&T Store.
A drawing filed with the DRC shows the coffee shop development will also include the lot occupied by Maynard’s Donuts and Coffee.
The 7 Brew will be 530 square feet.
A new 7 Brew will soon open at the corner of Nine Mile and Chemstrand roads near Aldi, and a DRC application was filed in July for a location at East Nine Mile Road and University Parkway, near Target.
