New 7 Brew Coffee Proposed For Nine Mile And Pine Forest Intersection

A new 7 Brew coffee shop has been proposed for West Nine Mile Road.

An application was filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) for a new drive-thru only coffee shop at 2159 West Nine Mile Road, at the corner of West Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads. The property is the site of an AT&T Store.

A drawing filed with the DRC shows the coffee shop development will also include the lot occupied by Maynard’s Donuts and Coffee.

The 7 Brew will be 530 square feet.

A new 7 Brew will soon open at the corner of Nine Mile and Chemstrand roads near Aldi, and a DRC application was filed in July for a location at East Nine Mile Road and University Parkway, near Target.