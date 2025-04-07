Pilot Program Seeks To Put Trade Certified Century Prison Releasees To Work

April 7, 2025

A pilot program at the Century Correctional Institution is aiming to get inmates into jobs when they get out of prison.

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) hosted an employment partner showcase last week at CCI to introduce prospective employers to the program.

About a year ago, a facility was established inside the prison to construct time homes which are later sold.

Inmates receive certifications in HVAC, plumbing, carpentry and more, according to FDC Region 1 Community Transition Coordinator Alicia “Lee” Warren.

“When the inmates are released, they have their certifications, and employers need employees that have their certifications,” Warren said. “We work to match with employers.”

“We can match employers with inmates, so that when they are released, they can get to work,” she added. “The employers are very interested because they can put the qualified releasees into entry level positions and teach them.”

Employers can specify criteria for which type inmates will be acceptable, and even arrange a virtual, phone or in-person interview with inmates before their release.

The program is also available to employers outside the construction trades.

For more information, employers can email Warren at alicia.warren@FDC.myflorida.com.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 