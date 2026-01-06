By The Numbers: Escambia County EMS Responded To Over 93,000 Calls In 2025

It was a busy year for Escambia County EMS in 2025 with over 93,000 calls for service.

According to numbers released by the county on Monday, Escambia EMS responded to the following in 2025:

93,682 calls for service

56,323 transports

2,860 CORE appointments

4,985 motor vehicle accidents

978 cardiac arrests

410 standby events (such as sporting events, air shows, events)

Additional EMS stats for 2025 include:

• Pediatric emergency responses: 5,269

• Critical airway interventions: 1,269

• Medications administered : 40,538

• Training hours: Approximately 2,000