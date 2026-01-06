Federal Charges Filed Against Former School Employee For Attempted Sex Trafficking Of A Minor

Federal charges have been filed against a former school employee for attempted sex trafficking of a minor in Escambia County.

Christopher W. Glover, 47, of Simms, Alabama was indicted in federal court in Pensacola on attempted sex trafficking of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor, and traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

At a detention hearing in federal court in Pensacola, evidence was presented that Glover communicated with who he believed to be a 14-year-old female and offered to pay her hundreds of dollars in return for sexual acts. It is alleged that Glover then traveled from Alabama, where he worked for the Baldwin County School District, to Pensacola to meet with the minor. The purported minor, however, was an undercover law enforcement officer. When Glover reached Pensacola to engage in the sexual acts with the minor, he was taken into custody. Glover remains detained in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending trial.

Glover is scheduled for trial before United States District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola on February 17.

The case is being jointly investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Florida Highway Patrol, and the United States Marshals Service.

Glover was arrested in October 2025 along with a dozen other people in a FDLE operation.