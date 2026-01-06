Hundreds of Escambia Students Receive Gift of Sight Through Non-Profit Vision Program

Hundreds of schoolchildren in Escambia County will enjoy the gift of better eyesight in 2026, thanks to a non-profit vision program.

In December, the Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program, a subsidiary of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, provided free comprehensive eye exams and prescription glasses, if needed, to about 170 Escambia County Public School students at seven schools. The program is funded by entities that include the Florida Department of Health and the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

“We provide no-cost eye exams, and if the children need glasses, we give them glasses at no cost as well,” said Dr. Whitney Schubert, after completing eye exams at Bratt Elementary School. “We do a complete eye exam, complete with the dilation, the drops, and the full examination.”

At Bratt Elementary School, 19 of 29 students who received an eye exam needed glasses.

“They get to pick out their own glasses, which is really cool,” Schubert said. “The kids get so excited, and that’s important at this age.”

The doctor said that studies show one in four children have an undiagnosed vision problem.

“If you can imagine if you can’t see what the teacher is presenting to you, it’s going to be really hard to pick up on those concepts,” she said. “Just getting them a good pair of glasses really just sets the kids up to be able to learn, to grow, and to become confident little kids.”

The Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program free comprehensive eye examinations were offered by the program at Bratt, Lipscomb, McArthur, Ferry Pass, Ensley, Myrtle Grove, and Oakcrest elementary schools. Parents were eligible to apply for the program at 28 Escambia County schools in October, with the program requiring at least 30 approved applicants in order to provide the service at a school.

