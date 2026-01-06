Second Incumbent Escambia County Commissioner Prefiles For Reelection

January 6, 2026

A second sitting Escambia County commissioner has pre-filed to seek reelection in 2026.

Mike Kohler pre-filed Monday as a Republican to seek reelection to the District 2 seat. He was first elected in 2022, succeeding Doug Underhill, who did not seek reelection.

Incumbent Republican Ashlee Hofberger pre-filed for the District 4 seat in January 2025. Hofberger was first appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the BOCC in October 2024, and she won election in November 2025 for a two-year term. The seat was left vacant in January 2025 when DeSantis appointed Robert Bender as Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

The 2026 primary election will be held August 18, with the general election on November 3.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 