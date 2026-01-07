Warm Wednesday; Scattered Storms Friday Night Into Saturday

January 7, 2026

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

