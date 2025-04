Atmore Area Schools Are Closed Today Due To Flooding Conditions

Escambia County (Alabama) Schools in the Atmore area are closed today due to flooding and road conditions. Escambia County schools in Florida area open.

Escambia Academy in Canoe is also closed.

From the Escambia County (Alabama) district:

Due to flooding and hazardous road conditions in downtown Atmore, the following Atmore-area schools will be closed today, Monday, April 7:

• Escambia County High School

• Escambia County Middle School

• Rachel Patterson Elementary

• A.C. Moore Primary

• Escambia County Alternative School