District 5 Q&A Session Is This Evening In Molino

Residents of District 5 will have a direct line to their local leadership this evening as ECUA District 5 Representative Kevin Stephens hosts a constituent Q&A session.

The event is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. at the Molino Community Center at 6450-A North Highway 95A.

According to organizers, Stephens will be joined by other elected officials to meet with the public, including Rep. Michelle Salzman, and representatives from the Escambia County School Board, Escambia County administration, Molino Utilities and other agencies.

The session is designed to give District 5 residents an opportunity to get direct assistance and connect with their Escambia County representatives regarding local issues and services.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.