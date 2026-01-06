Warm Days And Mild Nights Continue, Highs In The Middle 70s

January 6, 2026

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

