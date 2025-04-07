Former Corrections Officer Trainee Charged With Smuggling Contraband Into Fountain Prison

A former Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) trainee was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband into Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.

ADC said Tommy Middleton was found in possession of approximately 212 grams of marijuana and two cell phones during a search conducted by ADOC K-9 officers. The discovery was made as part of a joint investigation involving the ADOC’s K-9, Narcotics, and Law Enforcement Services Divisions.

Middleton was taken into custody and transported to the Escambia County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including possession of marijuana 1st, promoting prison contraband 2nd, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental operations.