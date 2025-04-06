Alderman’s Grand Slam Powers Blue Wahoos Past Biloxi

As the selected player of the game, Kemp Alderman received the customary water bucket dousing by his Blue Wahoos teammates. Two games into this season, it’s the only chill the former Ole Miss star has experienced.

Just as Alderman did in October at the Arizona Fall League, he’s stirred a buzz. After three hits on Friday, he delivered the big hit on Saturday with a grand slam into a forceful wind blowing in from left field off the water, powering the Blue Wahoos to a 7-1 victory against the Biloxi Shuckers before a capacity crowd of 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

How fitting, right?

The rapidly played game, completed in 2 hours, 13 minutes, led right into the first post-game fireworks show of the season.

Under these wind conditions, it was going to take a rocket to get a ball out of this ballpark the past two days. On a fastball he saw with the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Alderman barreled it just right. The pitch exited at 104 mph – just enough to clear the left-center fence.

The home run turned the game from a 3-0 lead into a far more comfortable zip code. Alderman has now collected four hits, scored three runs, and stolen a base in two games while reaching base five times.

Alderman, 22, a Mississippi native, helped the Ole Miss Rebels to their dramatic triumph in the 2022 College World Series championship series. He was chosen in the second round by the Miami Marlins in the 2023 Draft and has risen to be ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in the organization.

Once again, the Blue Wahoos’ pitching was the main narrative. Starter Evan Fitterer carried a strong spring training into his first season start. With his breaking pitches on point and his fastball well-located, Fitterer faced just one batter above the minimum in his five innings.

He allowed one hit, one walk, struck out six, and yielded only two fly-ball outs. Of his 64 pitches, 44 were strikes.

The two relievers who followed, Adam Laskey and Tristian Stevens, were sharp as well. Laskey worked three innings, allowing two hits and the lone Biloxi run, but did not allow a walk and struck out three batters. Stevens finished the game in the ninth.

These teams will finish their three-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. – the first of four early Sunday starts on the home schedule – with the Blue Wahoos sending Dax Fulton to the mound to make his first start since 2023. He missed last season recovering from elbow surgery.

The Blue Wahoos had runners on base in each of the first five innings. They got a pair of runs in the second inning off Biloxi starter Nate Peterson. Dalvy Rosario doubled with one out. Johnny Olmstead reached on an error. Cody Morissette’s hard groundout enabled Rosario to score. Harrison Spohn then hit a two-out RBI single.

The Blue Wahoos blew open the game in the fifth when Olmstead led off with a single, Morissette followed with a walk, and Spohn singled. Jared Serna’s RBI single made it 3-0. With one out, Alderman connected in a big way for Pensacola’s first home run of the season and first grand slam since last July.

Olmstead then made a season-highlight defensive play in this second game of the year. He made a full-extension leaping dive in the seventh inning to rob Biloxi’s Eric Brown Jr. of a hit with a runner on base. It elicited a standing ovation.

GAME NOTABLES

Home games have produced a winning tradition in Blue Wahoos history. Last season their home record of 35-34 marked their eighth consecutive season with a winning home record.

Emerald Coast Okinawa Drum Group, based in Niceville, which promotes Okinawan culture, performed outside the main gate prior to Saturday’s game.

