Pensacola Airport Expansion, Modernization Program Forthcoming

April 6, 2025

A terminal expansion and modernization program is forthcoming at the Pensacola International Airport (PNS).

With 104% growth in passenger traffic over the past decade, Pensacola International Airport is embarking on a multi-phase expansion to accommodate increasing demand, enhance the passenger experience, and position the airport for future success. The Terminal Expansion and Modernization Program will include additional gate capacity, upgraded amenities, advanced security features, and an improved overall airport infrastructure.

The airport has announced the launch of TransformPNS.com, a dedicated and dynamic website providing the latest updates, project details, and community engagement opportunities for the Airport’s Terminal Expansion and Modernization Program.

The website offers visitors an interactive and user-friendly experience, featuring:

  • Project Overview – A detailed look at the Terminal Expansion and Modernization Program’s goals, phases, and expected benefits.
  • Latest News & Updates – Timely announcements on construction milestones, new features, and project progress.
  • Community Engagement – Information on public meetings, feedback opportunities, and ways for the community to be involved in the expansion process.
  • Visuals & Renderings – Concept images, blueprints, and video updates showcasing the future of PNS.

Additional real-time updates will be posted as the project progresses.

“Pensacola International Airport continues to grow as a key gateway to the Gulf Coast, and this expansion is critical to ensuring we provide the best possible experience for our travelers,” said Executive Airport Director Matt Coughlin. “TransformPNS.com allows us to keep our passengers and stakeholders engaged, informed, and excited about the future of PNS.”

PNS connects over three million passengers per year and offers over 20 nonstop flights to major cities across the United States.  The airport currently has 12 gates and will be expanded to 17 gates.

