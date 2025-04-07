These Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

State Road (S.R.) 196 (Bayfront Parkway) Navy Federal Credit Union 5K Race – Motorists will encounter a road closure of S.R. 196 from East Chase Street to South Palafox Street on Saturday, April 5 from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the Navy Federal Credit Union 5K Race.

U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Resurfacing, from South of Interstate 10 (I-10) to south of Hyde Park Road – Drivers on Scenic Highway will encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, April 6 through Thursday, April 10, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Law enforcement will be on site and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Garden Street (Business U.S. 98) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 Ramp – Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction), as crews perform construction activities on the south side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through early 2026. A detour route has been established using Pace Boulevard, Cervantes Street and A Street. Directional signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers on Gregory Street, from North Palafox Street to 14th Avenue, will encounter alternating, intermittent lane closures Sunday, April 6 through Thursday, April 10, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – The week of Sunday, April 6, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., as crews place thermoplastic striping and perform traffic signalization work.

Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) Resurfacing, from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – The week of Sunday, April 6, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Pine Forest Road, from Mobile Highway to Blue Angel Parkway, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, April 6 through Thursday, April 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, April 6 through Friday, April 11, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions:

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – The week of Sunday, April 6, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: North Palafox Street, between Hope Drive and Whitehead Drive, will have intermittent daytime lane closures. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

The week of Sunday, April 6, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions:

A new temporary on-ramp for U.S. 29 southbound drivers accessing I-10 eastbound is now open. Detouring traffic to the temporary ramp will allow crews to continue work to reconstruct the I-10/U.S. 29 interchange.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line – The week of Sunday, April 6, drivers on North Century Boulevard, between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line, may encounter intermittent lane closures for paving operations and construction activities. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Routine Maintenance North of East Olive Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 9 form 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from West of Avalon Boulevard to East of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, April 6 through Thursday, April 10 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for shoulder work and placement of thermoplastic striping.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, April 6 through Thursday, April 10, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, April 6, through Friday, April 11, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: U.S. 90 Coring Operations on White River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures east of the county line Monday, April 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for coring operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.