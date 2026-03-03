Ice Flyers Bounce Back With Win Over Macon Mayhem (Gallery)

The Pensacola Ice Flyers bounced back on Small Dog Race Night defeating the Macon Mayhem 4–2 on Saturday night at the Hangar to close out the weekend series.

Macon struck first midway through the opening period, capitalizing on a power play opportunity to take the early lead. The Mayhem carried the 1–0 advantage into the first intermission despite several strong pushes from Pensacola.

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The Ice Flyers responded in the second period as Jack Suchy continued his hot weekend, scoring his fourth goal of the series to even the game at 1–1. Less than 30 seconds later, the Hangar erupted when Porter Schachle netted his first professional goal, giving Pensacola its first lead of the night. Macon answered with a goal from Khaden Henry to tie the game, but the Ice Flyers regained momentum before the break when Andrew Poulias found the back of the net to send Pensacola into the second intermission with a 3–2 lead.

Pensacola extended its advantage early in the third period when Zack Bross buried a goal to make it 4–2. The intensity ramped up later in the frame as a series of roughing penalties got the home crowd on its feet, but the Ice Flyers held strong defensively down the stretch to secure the victory.

With the win, Pensacola earns two valuable points in the standings.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.