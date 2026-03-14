Teen Girl Airlifted After Accidental Shooting Near Century

March 14, 2026

A 17-year-old female was accidentally shot Friday night near Century.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Carley Road, just northeast of Century.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, someone was cleaning a .45-caliber weapon that they thought to be unloaded. The weapon discharged, hitting the teen in the upper leg.

The victim was airlifted by Aircare medical helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The ECSO said foul play was not suspected in the incident.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 