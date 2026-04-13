Amber Alert Issued For Santa Rosa Teen Last Seen April 7

April 13, 2026

On Monday, a Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a Santa Rosa County teen who was last seen on April 7.

Adriana Hernandez is a White-Hispanic female, 15 years old, 5 feet 1 inch tall, and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of the 6400 block of Bruce Lane in Milton.

She may have a reddish-brown tint in her hair. Officials said she may have traveled to Georgia.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 983-1190 or call 911.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 