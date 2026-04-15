Tate Aggies Shut Down Crestview In Semis, Head To District Championship

April 15, 2026

The Tate Aggies are headed to the 6A District 1 championship game on Thursday after a decisive 12-1 semifinal win over No. 3 Crestview on Tuesday afternoon.

Griffin Cook went 3-4 with three RBIs for the Aggies, including a sixth-inning home run to left field. Evan Taylor and Connor Dethlefs had two hits each.

Bryton McLellan earned the win for the Aggies in six innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run, striking out seven and walking none.

On Tuesday, Pace got past No. 4 Navarre 6-3.

No. 1 Pace (22-4, 4-1) will host No. 2 Tate (20-6, 2-2) at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The teams split their two regular season meetings.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 