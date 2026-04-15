Northview High NJROTC Disaster Training Sets Stage For Community Support

April 15, 2026

Cadets in the Northview High School NJROTC underwent disaster training on Monday to prepare them to help the community.

Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies (BRACE) held the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training at the school. CERT, in partnership with FEMA and Escambia County Emergency Management, is a training program that prepares Floridians to help their communities in the event of a disaster.

CERT participants learn about disaster preparedness and receives training in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, and disaster medical operations. With this training, CERT volunteers can provide critical support in their communities by giving immediate assistance to victims before emergency first responders arrive on the scene. CERT volunteers also support the community year-round by participating in community preparedness outreach activities and distributing materials on disaster preparedness and education.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 