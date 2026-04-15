Afternoon Highs Stay In The 80s

April 15, 2026

Expect warm, spring-like weather through the end of the week, with temperatures climbing well into the 80s. A slight chance of showers enters the picture late Saturday night, followed by a slight cool-down for the second half of the weekend and into early next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Friday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 