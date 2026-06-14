Annette Darby Hassebrock

Mrs. Annette Darby Hassebrock, age 86, of Bratt, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2026.

Born on August 14, 1939, in Uriah, Alabama, Annette was the daughter of George Washington Darby and Fannie Mae Manning Darby. She spent her life devoted to her family, her faith, and her home. A faithful member of Pine Barren Baptist Church, Annette enjoyed attending church services and living a life guided by her Christian faith.

Annette was a homemaker whose greatest joy came from caring for those she loved. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, working crossword puzzles, and watching her favorite television programs, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She also loved listening to Gaither music and spending time with family and friends. Known for her warm heart and welcoming home, Annette was especially famous for her delicious chicken and dumplings, a meal lovingly shared with generations of family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman John Hassebrock; her parents, George Washington Darby and Fannie Mae Manning Darby; her sister, Dorothy Reeves; her brothers, Alfred Darby, Jack Darby, and Ralph Darby; her great-granddaughter, Lyla Rosemary Webb; and her son-in-law, Gary Burkett.

She is survived by her three daughters, Jo Anne Webb (Phillip) of Daphne, Alabama, Donna Burkett of Spanish Fort, Alabama, and Rhonda Gehman (Joe) of Oak Mountain, Alabama; her brother, William “Billy” Darby (Jackie) of Oak Grove, Florida; four grandchildren, Zachary Webb, Kayla Underhill, Ben Webb, and Abbey Gehman; eight great-grandchildren, Lukas Webb, David Underhill, Lane Webb, John Mark Underhill, Anna Kate Underhill, Lawson Webb, Wyatt Webb, and Noah Webb; one expected great-grandchild; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will cherish her memory.

Funeral services will be held at, 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC with Rev. Mike Harper officiating.

Visitation from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Ted Hassebrock, Greg Vaughn, Greg Darby, James Darby, and Scottie Baker, Austin Cooper, Mickey Peterson & Joey Darby.

Interment will follow in Pine Barren Cemetery.

Annette’s family will forever remember her gentle spirit, unwavering faith, love of family, and the countless meals, memories, and moments of kindness she shared throughout her life. Her legacy of love will continue to live on in all who knew her.