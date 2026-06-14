Margaret Creighton Lail

, born October 12, 1937, went home June 10, 2026.

Preceding her in death are her Father and Mother, Leroy Owens (Edna Mae) and Essie Mae Albritton, (DT); her husband of 47 years, Douglas Creighton, Sr.; son, Douglas Creighton, Jr.; step daughter, Deborah Sheilds; and step son-in-law, Howard Noble.

Margaret is survived by her husband, David (Pete) Lail; three daughters, Gail (Bo) Miller, Ann McClantoc, and Gwen Smith, all of Lillian, Alabama; daughter in law, Robin Creighton, of Michigan; two step daughters, Cindy Noble, Camden, Alabama and Beth (Gary) Rutherford, Molino, Florida; seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a long-time member of Grace Open Bible Church in Cantonment, Florida. She loved attending church with her Christian family. Anytime anyone asked her how she was doing, the answer was always the same, ‘’I’M FINE”, thus her nickname became “MISS FINE”. She never complained about anything to anyone. Margaret was an avid fisher lady. If you saw her coming with her old cane pole, you knew she was going to catch fish even if it was in a mud hole. Margaret had the pleasure of traveling to many states, she especially loved being in Arizona. She always met new friends along the way and stayed in touch with them even after returning home. Margaret will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 12:30 PM at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, Florida, where visitation will be held one hour prior at 11:30 AM. Reverend Carlos Jackson will be officiating. Interment will be in Whitmire Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Smith, Roy Smith, Clint Smith, Clayton Delaware, Mark Kent, and Tim Nix. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Harbison and George Creighton.